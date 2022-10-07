A new ranking of countries with the most health freedoms has put Canada at #3 on its list.

International health insurance provider William Russell released a report after analyzing data and laws from several countries around the world.

Researchers gave each country a score based on factors such as the smoking and drinking ages, age of consent, maternity leave, legality of cannabis use, abortion laws, and euthanasia law.

Switzerland stood first with a score of 8.34 out of 10, followed by Luxembourg scoring 7.83. Then came Canada with a bragging-worthy core of 7.60.

Our next-door neighbour, the United States, stood last with an abysmal score of 2.88, making its health freedoms narrower than 49 other countries.

Here’s what some of Canada’s health freedom stats look like:

Alcohol purchase age

All of Canada has 19 years as its minimum alcohol purchase age, with the exception of three provinces — Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec — where it is 18 years.

Tobacco purchase age

Anyone aged 18 or older may be able to purchase cigarettes in Canada, with the exception of a few provinces that require you to be at least 19. In Prince Edward Island, the tobacco purchasing age minimum is 21 years.

Cannabis use

Cannabis is legal to use across Canada, both recreationally and medicinally. The True North is one of three countries in the world to legalize the use of recreational marijuana federally, alongside Mexico and South Africa.

Some other countries have decriminalized it, but not legalized it. Decriminalization means possessing small quantities of the substance is legal and there are no fines or warnings. Legalization refers to a substance having no criminal sanctions imposed on it whatsoever. Regulations still apply.

Universal healthcare

Canada is known and envied for its universal healthcare, making it an ideal place to move to for many aspiring immigrants. The healthcare system is funded by taxpayers and each territory has a provincial healthcare system in place as well.

Abortion legality

Canada is the only country in the world with absolutely no criminal restrictions on abortion — a stark contrast to the US, where activists are still fighting for access to legal and safe abortion.

You do not need to put in a reason for choosing abortion services in Canada, and there is no pregnancy stage cap on it either. Access to abortion services varies depending on where you’re based in the country. The processes range between non-invasive and surgical.

Paid maternity leave

Canada offers 15 weeks of paid maternity leave, which is on the lower end compared to other countries.

In Estonia, the current paid maternity leave period is 62 weeks. The US, on the other hand, requires employers to approve 12 weeks of parental leave, but it is unpaid.

Voluntary euthanasia

Choosing to end your life is legal in Canada. The federal Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) law was passed in 2016. Over the years, the government has made it easier for individuals to apply and figure out if they’re eligible for the procedure. Last year, the eligibility requirements were broadened further.

Between 2016 and 2021, 31,664 people died under the MAID law.