Health Canada authorizes use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has authorized Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine for use after they submitted for approval last year.

The vaccine is protein-based, using the genetic sequence of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. A primary course of the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, consists of two doses, with injections being spaced out by three weeks. The vaccine has been authorized for use in those aged 18 and up.

This is the first vaccine of its kind in Canada. Health Canada noted that serious adverse effects were uncommon among all age groups, but had a slightly increased incident rate among those aged 65 and older.

According to Health Canada, in clinical trials, the vaccine was 90.4% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection one week after a second dose. Clinical trials took place when the Alpha variant was dominant and must now provide data to Health Canada on its efficacy against Omicron and Delta variants.

“We are proud that Canada is part of the growing list of regions to authorize Nuvaxovid and that Canadians will have a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option,” Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax said in a statement. “We thank the Canadian government and the National Research Council of Canada for their ongoing partnership and commitment to helping combat the evolving pandemic.”

Novavax is currently evaluating the vaccine efficacy against the Omicron variant and are conducting booster clinical trials.

Side effects from the vaccine are similar to those seen with the mRNA vaccines. The most common side effects consisted of tenderness at the injection site, fatigue, headache and malaise.

It is not yet clear how and when Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will be deployed in Canada. Health officials are providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Thursday at 12 pm ET.