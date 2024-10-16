Vehicle incident impacting Massey Tunnel traffic
Oct 16 2024, 12:28 am
According to the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, traffic is impacted Tuesday evening in the Richmond and Delta area.
In a social media post around 4 pm, the Ministry said the Massey Tunnel was closed in both directions. It has since reopened the left southbound lane but northbound traffic is still closed as of 5:30 pm.
REMINDER⛔️#BCHwy99 #MasseyTunnel is CLOSED northbound due to a vehicle incident. The southbound left lane is now open to traffic.#RichmondBC #DeltaBC
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 15, 2024
Drivers are advised to use the Alex Fraser Bridge as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.