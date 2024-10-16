News

Vehicle incident impacting Massey Tunnel traffic

Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 16 2024, 12:28 am
Vehicle incident impacting Massey Tunnel traffic
According to the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, traffic is impacted Tuesday evening in the Richmond and Delta area.

In a social media post around 4 pm, the Ministry said the Massey Tunnel was closed in both directions. It has since reopened the left southbound lane but northbound traffic is still closed as of 5:30 pm.

DriveBC


Drivers are advised to use the Alex Fraser Bridge as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

