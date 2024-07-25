These are the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in BC right now

Finding work in today’s job market has been challenging for many Canadians. According to new data, despite the rising overall unemployment rate, some companies are finding it challenging to hire.

Last month, Canada’s Labour Force Survey reported that unemployment rose 0.2 percentage points to 6.4% in June.

“It has trended up since April 2023, rising 1.3 percentage points over the period. There were 1.4 million unemployed people in June 2024, an increase of 42,000 (+3.1%) from the previous month,” the statement reads.

Statistics Canada reported that the proportion of long-term unemployment has also risen.

So, because it’s taking longer to find work and the tightening economy, Indeed Careers said, “hiring appetite has softened.”

Despite this, many companies are still actively hiring but are just finding it hard to find workers.

Indeed has collected data to determine what the hardest jobs are to fill in BC.

Here are the top 10 hard-to-fill jobs according to Indeed:

Family Medicine Physician Pet Groomer Registered Nurse – ICU Registered Nurse – emergency room Optometrist Respiratory Therapist E-commerce Specialist Registered Nurse – medical/surgical Medical Technologist Primary Care Physician

If you’re looking for positions outside of BC, Indeed also listed the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs nationally:

E-commerce Specialist Pet Groomer Registered Nurse – ICU Registered Nurse – medical/surgical Optometrist Insurance Agent Veterinarian Registered Nurse – emergency room Community Health Worker Physician

Are you facing a difficult job search? Let us know in the comments below.