One Port Moody brunch spot is being recognized for something other than its food.

Hard Bean Brunch Co., located at 2781 Clarke Street in Port Moody, has been named among the nominees for Canada’s Best Restroom Contest for 2023, organized by Cintas Canada Ltd.

The unique contest aims to highlight Canadian “businesses that have invested in developing and maintaining exceptional washrooms,” according to the release.

Nominees for this year were judged based on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

Hard Bean’s bathroom has been nominated for its “individual, gender-neutral stalls,” which feature “bright, yellow trim with matching signature yellow doors,” navy blue walls, palm leaf wallpaper, and LED backlit mirrors. The fully enclosed stalls have their own sinks for maximum privacy, too.

Other nominees include Winnipeg’s Forest Pavillion Washrooms, Edmonton’s Yesterday’s Auto Gallery, Colborne, Ontario’s The Big Apple, and Vancouver’s The Gathering Place Washrooms.

Last year’s winner for Canada’s Best Restroom was Majesty and Friends in Edmonton, which featured bright sprinkle murals inspired by ice cream, a cherry-shaped toilet brush, and hot pink toilet paper – the kind of bathroom details we didn’t know we needed until now.

Voting for Canada’s Best Restroom for 2023 is open until July 7. The winner will receive “$2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.”