The best places around Vancouver to get food for Hanukkah this year

The holidays are fast approaching, and that includes this year’s Hanukkah celebrations.
This year, the Jewish holiday takes place from the evening of Sunday, December 18 to the evening of Monday, December 26.
The eight-day holiday is celebrated by the lighting of the menorah each night, as well as enjoying plenty of foods that have been cooked in oil, as oil is a significant part of the story of Hanukkah.
From latkes and sufganiyot to kugel and brisket, the food enjoyed during Hanukkah is incredible and varied, and there are plenty of places to get it around Vancouver.
Here are a few spots around the city to grab food for Hanukkah.
Sabra Restaurant & Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Founded in 1992 by a family in the Jewish community, Sabra Restaurant and Bakery serves a range of kosher foods. The menu features ethnic-West Coast fusion, and traditional kosher and meat dishes, including the ever-popular chicken matzo ball soup. It also offers challah and babka.
Address: 3844 Oak Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-733-4912
Siegel’s Bagels
View this post on Instagram
While this Vancouver-based bakery specializes in bagels, it also prepares a variety of traditional rugelach (crescent-shaped pastries). Flavours include chocolate walnut, apricot, strawberry jam, dark chocolate raspberry, and cinnamon raisin.
Address: 1883 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-737-8151
Omnitsky Kosher
View this post on Instagram
With Vancouver’s largest selection of deli pickles and kosher products, this deli is a must for Hanukkah eats. Omnitsky also has a restaurant with a sandwich and soup bar.
Address: 5775 Oak Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-321-1818
Max’s Deli and Bakery
This Oak Street spot has a deli as well as a bakery section and has been open (in different locations around the city) since 1949. Here you’ll find soups, fresh-baked bread, and some kosher items as well.
Address: 3105 Oak Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 733-483
Solly’s Bagelry
View this post on Instagram
This local chain has multiple spots around the city serving bagels, sufganiyot (jam-filled donuts), knish, rugelach, challah, and more. Solly’s also sells latkes and is offering some special dreidel and menorah-decorated cookies for the occasion this year.
Address: 368 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-675-9750
Address: 4071 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-229-2638
Address: 2873 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-738-2121