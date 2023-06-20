Hannah Bernard leaving Canucks gig with "miracle baby" on the way

Congratulations are in order for Hannah Bernard, the longtime in-game host of the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Bernard is going to be a mother, announcing the good news on Instagram Monday afternoon.

We won’t be seeing Bernard with a microphone in her hand at Rogers Arena anytime soon, as she confirmed with Daily Hive that she won’t be back as Canucks in-arena host next season. Bernard and her partner Alex Holme are preparing to welcome a baby girl into the world this November.

Bernard has been open about her battle with endometriosis, a disease which can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant. She underwent two surgeries last year, so this is a happy surprise.

“This wasn’t planned and it’s a big surprise to us, especially with my endometriosis diagnosis and two surgeries last year,” Bernard told Daily Hive. “She’s a bit of a miracle baby so we feel really blessed.”

Bernard has been the Canucks’ in-game host for most of the last decade, first becoming a fixture at games in 2014. She left the position in 2019 to focus on Roots and Ardor, the marketing agency she co-founded and owns, but returned again in 2021 in a reduced capacity.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a mom but have been very focused on my career as an entrepreneur so I’m very excited for this next chapter. I’ll continue running Roots and Ardor and taking on gigs that suit my passions but my family is going to be my focus moving forward.”

Tyson Geick replaced Bernard for the 2019-20 season, before the pandemic halted play in March 2020. When fans were allowed to return to the building in 2021, Geick had already taken a job with the NLL’s Halifax Thunderbirds to become their director of communications.

Ronil Desai won an open audition prior to the 2021-22 season, and has shared Canucks hosting duties with Bernard the last two seasons.

“I’ll definitely miss aspects of the gig but I’m excited to see who they find to work with Ronil! He made last season so amazing for me so anyone who gets to work with him will be so lucky.”