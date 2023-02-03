Buying yourself flowers is one of the more underrated simple pleasures in life, and if you haven’t done it before, we highly recommend it.

There’s no better time to show yourself some love than in February, the month when Valentine’s Day tends to stir up a lot of feelings – whether they be romance, loneliness, irritation, platonic love, or a little of all of the above.

Even better than just buying flowers for yourself is ordering yourself some beautiful tea, a combination that just feels uniquely luxurious and sweet to us.

One Vancouver spot just so happens to offer both and feels like just the place we want to romance ourselves this month.

Halfday Tea + Flower is a tea house and florist located at 895 West Broadway, right on the corner of Broadway and Laurel Street.

Halfday offers a huge selection of loose-leaf teas, as well as tea-based drinks like a London Fog and a few fun interpretations of the tea latte, like the lavender raspberry tea latte and the pumpkin spice tea latte. Patrons can also create their own tea latte based on any of the teas available.

The tea house also has coffee and espresso-based drinks and a small selection of pastries, making it a cozy spot to hole up in on a rainy Vancouver afternoon.

Patrons can choose from their huge selection of teas, displayed in tins along the wall, which range from green tea varieties to rooibos to herbal, white, flower, and black tea, of course.

On a recent visit, we tried the Shanghai Lychee Jasmine, a delicately floral tea that was as pretty as some of the bouquets.

The space also functions as a florist, with a few dried stems and potted plants available for sale. This dual functionality of the space makes it that much more charming, and plush green armchairs are nestled among the plant life for a seriously atmospheric afternoon tea.

Halfday also does custom orders for flower bouquets and for events such as weddings.

Plagued by the ongoing construction on Broadway for the new SkyTrain line, Halfday is a little bit trickier to get to these days but is well worth checking out next time you’re looking to refresh your tea cabinet and fill your empty vases.

You’ll find Halfday open on weekdays from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm and on Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm; it is closed on Sundays.

Halfday Tea + Flower

Address: 895 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram