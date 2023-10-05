A Canadian PPC supporter took to X to vent that her hairdresser apparently dropped her as a client for attending an anti-SOGI march.

Michelle Lindsay shared a tweet on Thursday morning, which included a supposed exchange between her and her hairdresser.

Lindsay actively campaigns for the PPC, and her online bio suggests that she’s “Canada’s number one fan, a true patriot.”

“I just wanted to reach out to you and let you know that, unfortunately, I don’t think I am the best match to continue being your hairstylist,” the supposed message from the hairdresser to Lindsay read.

“Our salon is an extremely inclusive space, and we pride ourselves on being [allies] for the queer community. Two of our stylists and many of their clients went to oppose the rally yesterday. After having discussions with them, they no longer feel safe and respected in your presence,” the message concluded.

In response, Lindsay asked, “Is this Canada?”

Is this Canada 🇨🇦? After participating in the #1MillionMarch4Children, I was dropped by a service provider. Anyone else? #HumanRightsViolations ? pic.twitter.com/lCcJYBmckb — 🇨🇦 Michelle Lindsay 🇨🇦 (@votemichelleppc) October 5, 2023

The X post has generated a lot of reactions and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Lindsay, whose X bio says she’s a People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Lieutenant for Atlantic Canada, also shared a video of her speaking at a 1 Million March 4 Children event in Halifax. Her Instagram profile also says she was a Freedom Convoy participant.

Standing with fellow Canadian parents in Halifax for their right to protect their children from harmful gender ideology September 20 #1millionmarch4children @MaximeBernier pic.twitter.com/m3D7cM9Y4D — 🇨🇦 Michelle Lindsay 🇨🇦 (@votemichelleppc) September 21, 2023

Many had things to say in response to her complaint about her former hair salon.

“Yes, this is Canada, where many people stand against hate and bigotry,” someone responded.

“Not a ‘human rights violation’ when it’s based on your own choices,” said another.

Someone suggested the post wasn’t even real.

This post is probably a lie. — The Official Cat of Canada ™ 🇨🇦 (@thepostrational) October 5, 2023

We hope this is real because it’s absolutely the correct response. To the unnamed salon and the people working there: you are beautiful souls. Thank you so much for standing up for the 2SLGBTQ+ community! https://t.co/Jx9Sf8Foht — Canadian Anti-Hate Network (@antihateca) October 5, 2023

Others made mention of cancel culture.

“This is what the left does, welcome to cancel culture. You have been cancelled, Michelle! They will block access if you do not agree with their opinion.”

On Instagram, Lindsay claimed she didn’t reveal the salon’s name because “the leftists will likely attack my hair loss business and the businesses associated with the place I rent my space from.”

Anti-SOGI protests were met with counterprotests on September 20 across Canada.

We reached out to Lindsay with some questions, but we haven’t yet heard back.