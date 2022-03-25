Aerial of the north loops of the Granville Street Bridge in downtown Vancouver. (Google Earth)

A years-long plan to demolish the ramping loops between the Granville Street Bridge and Pacific Street in downtown Vancouver is taking its next steps, with construction activities slated to begin later this year.

The City of Vancouver has launched the procurement process seeking a contractor to demolish the looping structures, and construct the new replacement at-grade road network.

The new H-shaped street grid, which uses a smaller footprint than the current loops, will open up new building development opportunities on city-owned land.

Last year, the municipal government revealed its concept of building six towers up to 40 storeys, with a total floor area of just under one million sq ft. This includes 526,000 sq ft of condominiums, 127,000 sq ft of market rental housing, and 161,000 sq ft of social housing, along with retail and restaurant space, and a childcare facility.

Road connections between Granville Street Bridge would be established by a new east-west street between Howe Street, Granville Street, and Seymour Street, with new traffic signals controlling all three intersections.

The procurement process for a contractor will end in May 2022, with the demolition and construction process expected to begin in September 2022, and the new road network completed by July 2024. The previous Vancouver City Council approved an $18 million budget for this project.

There is expected to be an overlap in the construction timeline of this project with the Granville Bridge Connector.

In September 2020, the current city council approved $12.5 million for the construction of the Granville Bridge Connector — a wide pedestrian and cycling pathway on the west side of the bridge, replacing two vehicle lanes, effectively reconfiguring Granville Bridge to a six-lane crossing for vehicles. It was previously stated that construction is planned to begin this year for an opening of the new active transportation route as early as 2023.

This also follows recent work that provided the 1954-built bridge with a $34-million project for seismic upgrades and structural rehabilitation.

The municipal government also has plans to install suicide-prevention fencing on the sides of the bridge deck when funding is made available.