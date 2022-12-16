"Nothing is the new something": Gulf Islands encourage unplugged getaways

The whole point of going on vacation is to take a break from your obligations, right?

The tourism office for BC’s Southern Gulf Islands is leaning into the idea of an unplugged getaway in its latest tourism campaign which takes aim at hustle culture.

The new campaign, “Nothing is the New Something,” encourages guests to do absolutely nothing during a cozy winter escape.

“You’re enabling your brain to take a sabbatical from the go-go-go. So you can recalibrate, recharge, and ultimately rejuvenate your entire self,” the tourism organization says on its website.

The Southern Gulf Islands tourism organization represents Salt Spring, Pender, Saturna, Galiano, and Mayne Islands.

“Being in this island-state will spiritually ground you, as well as emotionally connect you to your surroundings – as you unconsciously clear your non-agenda from your non-workweek.”

The new campaign is filled with mantras such as “get the least out of your week,” and “lean into ineffectiveness.” There are even templates for out-of-office email templates to copy and paste from the website.

If that’s not motivation to book a winter escape to the Southern Gulf Islands, we don’t know what is.