Sláinte! Guinness 0 has landed in Canada, and it’s bringing all of that legendary Irish stout goodness, just non-alcoholic.

Canadians can now enjoy a version of the iconic beverage that’s inclusive of everyone while boasting the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour, and unique dark colour that is unmistakably Guinness.

To celebrate the launch, Guinness has joined forces with renowned mentalist Kevin Hamdan to host an unforgettable evening at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto.

On Wednesday, September 20, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, lucky Torontonians will get to witness how Guinness has conjured the impossible — transforming its famous brew into an equally delicious non-alcoholic beer, just like magic!

This free event promises a mesmerizing evening, where guests will get to see Hamdan’s mind-bending illusions, savour the taste of Ireland with Guinness 0 samples, and even have the chance to win some exciting prizes.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Following the Toronto activation, Canadians can try a sip of the “black stuff” at even more Guinness 0 vending machines popping up across the country.

The vending machines will be located at Toronto Union Station from September 21 to September 22, Montreal’s Eaton Centre from September 28 to October 1, Calgary’s Chinook Centre from October 5 to October 8, and Vancouver’s Waterfront Station from October 12 to October 15.

Wondering how Guinness 0 has managed to preserve the same great taste as the original? It’s all down to the skilled brewers at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, who remain true to tradition by brewing the drink exactly as they always have.

They use the same natural ingredients — water, barley, hops, and yeast — before gently removing the alcohol through a cold filtration method, which protects the distinctive taste and character that makes Guinness so loved.

Feeling thirsty? It’s time to raise your glass to Guinness 0! Head down to the launch event at Yonge and Dundas Square on Wednesday, September 20, or click here to find out more.

When: Wednesday, September 20

Where: Yonge and Dundas Square, Toronto

Time: 6 pm to 7:30 pm

Cost: Free!

And, watch for the Guinness 0 vending machines popping up across Canada: