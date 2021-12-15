Athlete creates post-workout drink to help people get excited about exercise



A Vancouver brand is selling a light and refreshing post-workout drink for anyone wanting to switch things up from their regular protein shake.

GUD’s drinks are filled with electrolytes that give you the nutrients of a protein drink in a different form.

They aim to bridge the gap between functional and enjoyable nutrition by switching the “chalky feel, the mess, and the smell of old shakers.”

Garofalo was inspired to start GUD because of his love for physical activity and motivation to help others enjoy it as well.

“I’ve been interested in athletics my entire life. I spent 10 years competing, eventually qualifying for Team Canada, until a car accident while training on my bicycle forced me to retire.”

“In my recovery and absence of exercise, I realized how significant my physical and mental well-being was, and how important it was to nurture it over a lifetime, it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” he told the Daily Hive in an interview.

“I found that building a routine that I felt self-motivated by and I enjoyed was the key. So many people struggle to take the first step to go for a run, or to the gym because it’s seen as intimidating.”

“GUD is about making taking that step a little bit easier and enjoyable, maybe even something to get excited about,” he said.

He hopes his brand can get people excited to be active for their physical and mental wellness.

“Your mental and physical wellness impacts your mood and work. Take care of yourself, and the rest will take care of itself.”

He told us that GUD strives to use the best ingredients to create memorable experiences and nourishment.

The product gives you what you need post-workout: water, protein, electrolytes, and a dash of maple syrup.

It comes in two flavours: Peach Mango Wave, and Wild Berry Splash.

“I want everyone to live their life feeling strong, healthy, and happy. Take the first step and we’ll get there together,” he said.

You can find GUD products in independent gyms around the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island and on their website.