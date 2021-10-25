

Based in Vancouver, Holy Cow! is making delicious and healthy 50/50 plant-based and meat-blended foods that satisfy any appetite.

Holy Cow! is for anyone on a plant-based diet or transitioning to reduce their meat consumption in an easy and affordable way.

It was founded by Vancouver restaurateur Paul Rivas, who saw the increasing demand for more plant-based options.

“Understanding that not everyone is interested in, or able to, pursue a fully plant-based diet, I decided to develop a transitional product that offered the taste and health benefits of real meat as well as the health and environmental benefits of plant-based alternatives to the local market,” Rivas told us.

Rivas is also a father of two, who was inspired to start a 50/50 meat and plant-based brand to bring healthier, and more environmentally-friendly, options to his family’s diet.

“Understanding that many children like to eat meat, and changing a child’s diet can be challenging, I wanted to ensure families had the opportunity to choose healthy and environmentally conscious products that would be a hit for the whole family,” he said.

Holy Cow! uses high-quality animal proteins with plant-based deliciousness for 50/50 transitional offerings.

“It’s a great-tasting way to improve human health and the future of our planet,” said Rivas.

All Holy Cow! products are gluten-friendly and soy-free. They also use locally sourced all-Canadian meats.

“We do not use any chemicals or preservatives, unlike the majority of meat alternatives, making them a healthy alternative to meat and other meat substitutes,” he said.

Rivas said that his brand stands out because plant-based diets have been steadily increasing in popularity for both their health and environmental benefits.

“62 per cent of Canadians either plan to or are willing to cut back on their meat consumption in order to reap the nutritional benefits and cut down on their environmental impact.”

“With the success of my other business ventures, I know what it takes to start a business from the ground up and I look forward to bringing those key learnings to Holy Cow!,” he told us.

His long-term goal is that their products can help improve human health and the future of our planet.

“My expertise has always been in the restaurant industry. I’ve worked in kitchens since I was a child and have spent a lot of time creating new recipes for my different restaurants.”

“The biggest learning curve for me was that I could really take my passion for food and recipe creation and apply it to a completely different business and business model to build a brand that makes a real impact on consumers, families, and our environment,” he said.

Holy Cow! products are available in select stores across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.