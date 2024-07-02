Grouse Mountain remains closed after long weekend gondola troubles

Grouse Mountain remained closed on Tuesday due to persistent troubles with its gondola system that began on the long weekend.

On Tuesday, the mountain posted an update to social media, saying its chalet and Skyride would remain closed for gondola maintenance on July 2.

“The status of this closure is day-to-day,” it said. “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes and look forward to welcoming you back another day.”

Those who purchased tickets for July 2 will have them honoured up to 90 days from now, the social media post added.

The Grouse Grind remains open, but it’s a one-way trail and hikers should use the BCMC route to go back down the mountain.

Daily Hive has reached out to Grouse Mountain and the District of North Vancouver for more details.

The closure comes after Grouse Mountain’s original blue tram made its last journey up the mountain in June, after being in operation since 1966.