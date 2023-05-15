Vancouver's biggest outdoor pool won't be ready for opening weekend

Vancouver is getting ready to open two of its flagship outdoor pools this weekend, but fan-favourite Kitsilano Pool won’t be among them.

The picturesque oceanfront pool sustained major storm damage in 2021, and crews need to do more work before it’s ready to open this summer.

Workers need to fill cracks and then fill and drain the pool several times to check it holds water. To seal the cracks, the weather will need to warm up to at least 10°C overnight for one week and be consistently dry.

After that, crews will need two weeks to fill, treat, and heat the pool for opening day.

“Because this process is ultimately dictated by weather in Vancouver, a firm opening date has not yet been established, but this will be communicated as soon as possible with pool patrons,” the Park Board said.

Second Beach and New Brighton pools will be opening on schedule for the Victoria Day long weekend and will begin to welcome patrons on May 20. Second Beach will open earlier for the first few weeks of the season to accommodate morning lane swimmers while Kits Pool is closed.

Reservations for swim times are no longer mandatory, although the Park Board still encourages them to guarantee a desired spot. Reservations can be made on Showpass. Timeslots for opening day will go live on May 17.

May 20 also marks the first day lifeguards will be on patrol at Vancouver beaches. The city’s other outdoor pools will open later on.