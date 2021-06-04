

Vancouver definitely has a few staple restaurants that are loved by generations.

For many, Olympia Pizza is the go-to spot for Greek food in Vancouver. It opened in Kits in the 1970s and is still going strong, as is the second location on Denman Street. For many families that loved Olympia, it felt like home. It felt like a second home to the family that started it too.

That’s why the ones that were raised eating the delicious Greek food nearly every day hope to recreate that again, for themselves, and a new generation. Yianni Kerasiotis did just that when he opened his own modern and authentic Greek restaurant in the heart of the Fraserhood neighbourhood.

Nammos Estiatorio is a Greek restaurant on Fraser Street that recreates that same feeling of warmth, but with a modern, elegant take on things.

“Expect to feel right at home,” Kerasiotis told Daily Hive.

“Expect to share your food — our dishes are best served family style. Many people think Greek food only consists of large platters of rice, potatoes, and meat — however, authentic dining on the Greek islands is actually most often small, tapas style dishes that everyone at the table tries,” he added.

The communal spirit of dining has been missed in Vancouver this past year, and this sounds exactly what we need. It’s even more enticing with the delicious dishes found here. Classic favourites like the Dolmathes are made in-house, as are the creative originals, like their Garida Saganaki, a dish made with prawns, ouzo, veggies, feta, and tomato sauce.

“Lavraki (sea bass) and Arni Psito (roast lamb),” said Kerasiotis, telling us what the favourite dishes on the menu were.

The lamb chops and lemon potatoes are must-try’s as well. They’re his favourites after all. But the amazing sounding menu options isn’t the only reason to visit Nammos Estiatorio.

We take pride in making every person feel at ease for any occasion at Nammos,” said Kerasiotis. “Our cuisine is also intended to transport you to the Greek Islands for the night without leaving home!” he added.

Chances are, you haven’t travelled in quite a while, so this alternative sounds pretty incredible. It’s such a positive outlook, and one you can’t help but share when experiencing the atmosphere of the restaurant.

And that isn’t the only positive spin Kerasiotis has while operating his restaurant during these difficult times. Like any great business owner, he is able to see the good, and his entire team have preserved because of it. He reflects on their ability to do so, just like the rest of the industry in this resilient city.

“The constant adjustments have been a huge challenge that we’re proud to say that we’ve risen to,” said Kerasiotis.

“It’s incredible to witness the pivots that restaurants workers have been capable of in this past year. Bringing people together over food is so important during any time of stress or grief. We’re happy that we’ve been able to find ways to continue to do that safely,” he added.

Vancouver arguably doesn’t have enough Greek restaurants, so it is so wonderful to have Nammos Estiatorio. Check it out for yourself and transport yourself to the Mediterranean. You’ll get there before your first bite of Moussaka.