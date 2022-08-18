RCMP probing if wolf was intentionally set free as zoo closed for third day

The Greater Vancouver Zoo announced on Instagram that it will remain closed for a third consecutive day.

In an Instagram story, the zoo states, “attention guests. We will remain closed today. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The zoo initially closed on Tuesday, August 16 after multiple wolves escaped enclosures at the venue. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told Daily Hive that there was still one “wolf at large.”

It isn’t clear whether that lone wolf at large has been captured or not, nor is it clear why the zoo remains closed.

Conservation officers as well as Langley RCMP officers were on the scene on Tuesday. Langley RCMP told Daily Hive that it was investigating a potential crime that had occurred in connection with the escaped wolves.

“I can tell you Langley RCMP is investigating the break, enter and mischief to the wolf enclosure at the zoo. We don’t have any suspects at this time.”

The other unfortunate reality of the situation is that there is no surveillance for review.

On Tuesday, the zoo released its only official statement so far, and in that statement, it was made clear that there was “no danger to the public.”

The zoo statement also asked members of the public to contact the zoo if they saw a wolf in the area.

Daily Hive reached out to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC, and a representative said that wolves can travel 130 to 130,000 square kilometres, noting a “huge range in size.”

“When food is more abundant those territories will be smaller, and when food is in short supply those territories will be larger.”

We also asked about how a wolf kept in captivity could cope in the wild.

“This is difficult to predict. This wolf has likely never had to hunt to find food and won’t have the same fitness level of a wolf that was born and raised in the wild. Because it is alone it doesn’t have the added benefit of working within a pack to hunt and take down prey.”

The association also suggested to take the same precautions you would around coyotes if you encounter a wolf.

“Keep lets leashed and small pets near you. Supervise small children when playing outdoors.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Greater Vancouver Zoo for more information about the incident, and to learn why the zoo remains closed.