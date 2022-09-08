Gran Fondo brings three-hour delays to Sea to Sky Highway this weekend

The Gran Fondo cycling race runs between Vancouver and Whistler on September 10, 2022. (RBC Gran Fondo)

This year’s RBC Gran Fondo cycling race between Vancouver and Whistler is taking place Saturday, September 10, and that means big delays for drivers hoping to use the Sea to Sky Highway.

The highway will be temporarily closed in various sections throughout the day to allow more than 6,000 cyclists to use the road safely.

Drivers can expect delays of up to three hours for the closures between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm on Saturday. In addition, speed limits will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour on Highway 99 between Horseshoe Bay and Whistler.

“Motorists are advised to plan their travel well in advance, drive with caution and follow signs,” organizers said. “Thank you for your cooperation and for supporting all of the volunteers, spectators, and the athletes who have trained so hard for this day.”

In Vancouver

Closures will begin in Vancouver, with access to Stanley Park Drive from Georgia street shutting off at 3 am.

The Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate bridge will be closed to northbound traffic from 5:30 to 8:30 am. One southbound lane will remain open.

Drivers are advised to use the Second Narrows Bridge as an alternative route.

In West Vancouver

Marine Drive will be closed from Capilano Road to Taylor Way, and traffic will be rerouted to Lower Capilano Road, Welch Street, and Wardance Street from 5:30 to 8:30 am.

Access to Taylor Way at the Marine Drive intersection will be restricted from 5:30 to 10 am.

Cypress Bowl Road is also included in the race and will be closed to drivers from 6 to 8:30 am.

Ferry traffic and local Horseshoe Bay traffic will be re-routed to Marine Drive from 5:30 to 9:30 am.

On the Sea to Sky Highway

Closures will be in place at Porteau Cove, Furry Creek, and Britannia Beach from 7:15 am until 12 pm.

In Squamish

Flaggers will be directing traffic. Closures should be wrapped up by 12:30 pm.

In Whistler

Cyclists will be finishing in Whistler, where there are several road closures in effect at Function Junction, Callaghan Valley Road, Alta Lake Road, and access points to Whistler Village.