Bust for Bieber: Fans disappointed with continued Grammy snub
Despite earning an impressive eight Grammy nominations this year, Justin Bieber went home empty-handed, and fans are calling it a major snub by the Recording Academy.
His nods were topped only by jazz and R&B artist Jon Batiste, who amassed 11 nominations and ended up winning big with the album of the year.
Bieber was nominated in three of the four major categories: album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year for his 2021 album Justice and his hit song “Peaches,” but received no wins on Sunday night.
We’ll be right here with you ‘til the end, @justinbieber. 🍑 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KDc0xyBgiA
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
The Canadian musician, who was discovered through YouTube videos of him busking in Stratford, Ontario, has received only two Grammy awards out of 22 nominations spanning his 13-year career.
In 2016, he won the Grammy for best dance/electronic recording for “Where Are Ü Now,” and in 2021 he won one for best country duo/group performance for “10,000 hours.” While Bieber has won song collaborations, fans pointed out that he hasn’t won for his solo career in his home genre of pop.
Beliebers took to Twitter to express their anger at the Grammys’ continued snub.
“Justin Bieber has been in the industry for too long with one of the most successful careers in the last decade and continues to get disrespected by the Recording Academy year after year,” said one Twitter user.
Justin Bieber has been in the industry for too long with one of the most successful careers in the last decade and continues to get disrespected by the recording academy year after year
— LIANA (@SECONDEMOTlONS) April 4, 2022
Justin bieber has ZERO grammys for his solo career when he has been the only hitmaker in pop to be consistent ever since his debuted….no words
— JONETI (@jarianaoutdid) April 4, 2022
Justin Bieber lost all 8 nominations
Billie Ellish lost all 7 nominations
Damn this is wild
— BASITO (@itzbasito) April 4, 2022
Others protested Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, winning best pop vocal album over Justice.
sorry but there’s no way sour is better than justice. there’s no way olivia rodrigo has more Grammys than JUSTIN BIEBER
— sheila | 9 (@winterdaylov) April 4, 2022
olivia rodrigo: industry plant
justin bieber: icon of pop with years of career whose debut album alone outsold and outimpacted her entire existence https://t.co/UXg9El7y3H
— lu (@flatIinesIut) April 4, 2022
Many are tired of seeing him as a performer on the Grammys stage while not receiving any accolades.
“‘Performances by Justin Bieber’ and when is it awards for Justin Bieber?” questioned one tweet.
“performances by justin bieber” and when is it awards for justin bieber? pic.twitter.com/PNeSYO20IF
— jenna 40 (@aIrightdrew) April 4, 2022
the academy literally admitted they BEGGED Justin Bieber to attend the grammys only to give him 0 awards. i don’t ever want to hear anything about him being a grammy’s darling or that he buys his noms (let alone wins) ever again #GRAMMYs
— lu (@flatIinesIut) April 4, 2022
justin bieber is a brand because if the grammy’s had to beg him to perform just to get views then that’s saying something. winnin a grammy means nothing at this point because he powerful as hell without them. man breaks records no matter what
— isabel | 20 DAYS (@bieballinit) April 4, 2022