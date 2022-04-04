Movies & TVCuratedPop Culture

Bust for Bieber: Fans disappointed with continued Grammy snub

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Apr 4 2022, 5:47 pm
Bust for Bieber: Fans disappointed with continued Grammy snub
© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Despite earning an impressive eight Grammy nominations this year, Justin Bieber went home empty-handed, and fans are calling it a major snub by the Recording Academy.

His nods were topped only by jazz and R&B artist Jon Batiste, who amassed 11 nominations and ended up winning big with the album of the year.

Bieber was nominated in three of the four major categories: album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year for his 2021 album Justice and his hit song “Peaches,” but received no wins on Sunday night.

The Canadian musician, who was discovered through YouTube videos of him busking in Stratford, Ontario, has received only two Grammy awards out of 22 nominations spanning his 13-year career.

In 2016, he won the Grammy for best dance/electronic recording for “Where Are Ü Now,” and in 2021 he won one for best country duo/group performance for “10,000 hours.” While Bieber has won song collaborations, fans pointed out that he hasn’t won for his solo career in his home genre of pop.

Beliebers took to Twitter to express their anger at the Grammys’ continued snub.

“Justin Bieber has been in the industry for too long with one of the most successful careers in the last decade and continues to get disrespected by the Recording Academy year after year,” said one Twitter user.

Others protested Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, winning best pop vocal album over Justice.

Many are tired of seeing him as a performer on the Grammys stage while not receiving any accolades.

“‘Performances by Justin Bieber’ and when is it awards for Justin Bieber?” questioned one tweet.

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ Movies & TV
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT