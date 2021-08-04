Google reveals Canadians' most searched travel destinations

Google Canada has revealed the countries top searched destinations for travel, both internationally and domestically.

The pandemic has acted as an anchor for people who are used to travelling frequently, but with restrictions lifting, interest in travel is growing.

“As vaccine uptake continues to rise across the country, and government travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated Canadians start to loosen, many Canadians are heading to Google to begin planning their long-awaited vacations,” said the statement from Google Canada.

So, where do Canadians want to go most?

When it comes to international travel BC and Ontario had their sights set on the USA. For Alberta, searches for getaways in Mexico came out on top. Unsurprisingly, Quebecers were most interested in travelling to France.

The data doesn’t reveal the mechanisms of travel people would be taking on their journeys, but a trip across the border via land might seem safer to some than taking a flight.

Here’s how the top 10 breaks down for international travel searches in BC:

Alberta:

Quebec:

Ontario:

Google also listed the top searched places nationally, both for international and domestic travel.

International:

Domestic:

The data also revealed the most pertinent questions people had when it came to travelling domestically.

Questions like, “Who can travel to Canada?” and “What is considered essential travel?”

According to the data from Google, interest in travel based on search trends hasn’t been this high since 2004.

“We’re seeing more searches in Canada for travel-related destination information — like travel restrictions by country and where to travel, which both recently hit all-time highs.”