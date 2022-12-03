'Good Morning America' hosts reunite on air after news about alleged affair

Fans have long commented on the chemistry between Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. However, it turns out that beyond the on-air banter, the pair are more than just friends.

Rather than reporting the news, Holmes and Robach are now dominating headlines after Daily Mail published exclusive photos of the pair spending a weekend together in “a secluded cottage in Upstate New York.” Daily Mail also obtained photos of the couple holding hands in the back of a car and having drinks at a New York City bar.

EXCLUSIVE: Married GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s romance REVEALED https://t.co/RrvPU2h6GM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 30, 2022

Robach has been married to former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010, while in the same year, Holmes married Marilee Fiebig, an immigration attorney.

Insiders claim that after returning from London to film the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in June, “staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.” Sources told Daily Mail that both couples “went their separate ways in August this year.” Shue has reportedly taken down photos of Robach on his social media account. According to the Daily Mail, the couple has also deleted their social media accounts.

After a brief absence on the show, Robach was back on air on Thursday. Sources say that ABC has no plans to let the couple go “as they are two adults in a consensual relationship.”

But that hasn’t stopped GMA viewers from reacting to the news.

Even Mindy Kaling tweeted, “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?”