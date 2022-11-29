"Pristine natural beauty": Canadian spot named among the best places to visit in 2023

Condé Nast Traveller has put a Canadian province among its top picks for places to visit next year, and we couldn’t agree more!

BC placed second in the global ranking, losing out to the top spot only to Auckland, New Zealand, in the magazine’s The Best Places to Go in 2023.

“The province of British Columbia is renowned for its pristine natural beauty, from the Rockies to the storm-battered islands of Haida Gwaii, and new Indigenous-led experiences are connecting travellers to the cultures most closely tied to the land,” the luxury travel magazine wrote in its reasons.

The editors add there are several must-see Indigenous-led tourism destinations that are world-class attractions all across the province, from the interior to the north coast of Vancouver Island.

Further south, “in the bustling heart of British Columbia: Salmon n’ Bannock, Vancouver’s only Indigenous restaurant, is opening Salmon n’ Bannock on the Fly at the Vancouver airport, the first Indigenous restaurant in a Canadian airport – and a welcome way to bookend a trip to the region.”

Planning to travel in 2023? Here are the top 23 places to visit according to Condé Nast Traveller, and their reasons to go.

1. Auckland, New Zealand. Go for: Cultural and sporting events, new hotels, and improved flight connectivity.

2. British Columbia, Canada. Go for: New Indigenous-led experiences and wilderness lodges.

3. Central California Coast, USA. Go for: New wine country stays, standout tasting rooms and restaurants.

4. Egypt. Go for: One-of-a-kind archaeological museums, waterfront resorts, and cruises.

5. Galilee, Israel. Go for: Charming boutique hotels, vineyards, and improved connectivity.

6. Kenya. Go for: City hotspots, island getaways, and dazzling safari lodges.

7. Loire Valley, France. Go for: New hotels and restaurants in historic châteaux, and luxury train journeys.

8. Marrakech, Morocco. Go for: New riads in the city, desert stays, and art and design exhibits.

9. Melides, Portugal. Go for: Lesser-known beaches and design-forward stays.

10. Memphis, Tennessee. Go for: New public spaces, restaurants and hotels that highlight the city’s heritage.

11. Mendoza, Argentina. Go for: Women-led food experiences and new lodges on iconic vineyards.

12. Mustang, Nepal. Go for: Luxury mountain retreats, and rare experiences in a remote destination.

13. Ollantaytambo, Peru. Go for: Old-meets-new food and drink experiences, as well as eco-stays.

14. Queensland, Australia. Go for: Indigenous-led experiences and swanky new hotels.

15. Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Go for: Landmark art and architecture events, as well as atmospheric new hotels.

16. Srinagar, India. Go for: New infrastructure for easier road tripping, as well as elevated nature retreats.

17. Taiwan. Go for: The performing arts centre, two years’ worth of hotel and restaurant openings.

18. Turks and Caicos. Go for: Easier access to remote islands, cruise upgrades, and sleek resorts.

19. Vienna, Austria. Go for: A revived cultural calendar and dazzling new hotels.

20. Wales. Go for: Locavore food experiences, forest hotels and saunas.

21. Western Japan. Go for: Expedition cruises in the Seto Inland Sea, and new onsen experiences.

22. Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. Go for: Design-forward boutique hotels amid the region’s jungle and waterways.

23. Zamora, Spain. Go for: Romanesque architecture, dazzling lakes, and improved access from Madrid.