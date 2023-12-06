Prestigious global rankings placed this BC university fourth internationally
A BC university has been named among the best in the world in a new ranking.
UBC placed fourth on a ranking for the world’s most sustainable universities from global higher education analysts Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
The ranking evaluated 1,397 universities across 95 countries and territories — more than doubling the number of institutions included in the pilot report — on a range of criteria, including social impact and environmental impact/governance, and how they are working to tackle pressing global challenges.
There were 31 Canadian universities included in the ranking.
Above UBC, in the top slot was the University of Toronto.
QS noted the country is home to the world’s most sustainable higher education system overall, and ranked among the world’s three strongest-performing countries across four of QS’ nine metrics, excluding countries with fewer than ten ranked universities.
Only Australia earned a higher average score than Canada.
With files from Jack Landau