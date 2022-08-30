NewsHumour & WeirdMedia

Flyless delivery: Global National anchor swallows bug on live TV (VIDEO)

Natalia Buia
|
Aug 30 2022, 7:11 pm
Winai Pantho/Shutterstock | ACHPF/Shutterstock

Another bug bites the dust.

Global National weekend anchor Farah Nasser swallowed a fly during a live broadcast. The award-winning journalist took it in jest, though, even sharing a video clip online.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” Nasser said on Twitter. “Turns out it’s not just @fordnation [Doug Ford].”

Ford, if you recall, swallowed a bee last week during a press conference.

For Nasser, the insect invasion happened while she was reporting on the floods in Pakistan. “Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing,” she said.

While everyone instantly trolled Ford for decreasing the bee population, Nasser is getting praised by peers for taking it “like a champ.”

Even her company, Global News, shared the clip on Twitter and commended Nasser for  continuing on “without a sweat.”

Looks like someone caught the journalism bug after all.

