Another bug bites the dust.

Global National weekend anchor Farah Nasser swallowed a fly during a live broadcast. The award-winning journalist took it in jest, though, even sharing a video clip online.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” Nasser said on Twitter. “Turns out it’s not just @fordnation [Doug Ford].”

Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it’s not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing). pic.twitter.com/Qx5YyAeQed — Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) August 29, 2022

Ford, if you recall, swallowed a bee last week during a press conference.

For Nasser, the insect invasion happened while she was reporting on the floods in Pakistan. “Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing,” she said.

While everyone instantly trolled Ford for decreasing the bee population, Nasser is getting praised by peers for taking it “like a champ.”

Way to take one for the the team Farah and for your refreshing self-deprecating sense of humor. 🪰 — Michael G. Redfearn (@redfearn) August 30, 2022

“Holy Christ!” Unlike Ford you definitely kept your composure 🐝 😂 — Doug Ford’s Bee (@FordsBee) August 30, 2022

Good job Farah!!! You powered through that like a champ!! — Justin Beaudoin, M.B.A. (@justinbeaudoin) August 30, 2022

You did amazing! Handled it better than I ever would have lol — Evan H (@illuminaus) August 30, 2022

Even her company, Global News, shared the clip on Twitter and commended Nasser for continuing on “without a sweat.”

Looks like someone caught the journalism bug after all.