Flyless delivery: Global National anchor swallows bug on live TV (VIDEO)
Another bug bites the dust.
Global National weekend anchor Farah Nasser swallowed a fly during a live broadcast. The award-winning journalist took it in jest, though, even sharing a video clip online.
“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” Nasser said on Twitter. “Turns out it’s not just @fordnation [Doug Ford].”
Ford, if you recall, swallowed a bee last week during a press conference.
For Nasser, the insect invasion happened while she was reporting on the floods in Pakistan. “Very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing,” she said.
While everyone instantly trolled Ford for decreasing the bee population, Nasser is getting praised by peers for taking it “like a champ.”
Even her company, Global News, shared the clip on Twitter and commended Nasser for continuing on “without a sweat.”
Looks like someone caught the journalism bug after all.