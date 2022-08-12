Twitter instantly trolls Doug Ford for swallowing a bee (VIDEO)

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee while talking about potentially privatizing health care.

Ford was talking to media in Dundalk, Ontario, a small rural area near Barrie, when a bee flew around his face and eventually went inside his mouth.

“Man, he went right down the hatch,” he said after violently coughing.

Ford continued to make light of the awkward situation. “He’s down here buzzing around right now. He has a lot of real estate,” he laughed.

Ford, acknowledging the rather meme-worthy moment, told reports he knows this will be played over and over again online.

For once, Ford’s right.

Social media was BUZZING.

so far, doug ford accidentally swallowing a bee while talking about privatizing healthcare in ontario is my favourite act of God — Huda Hassan (@_hudahassan) August 12, 2022

Doug Ford wouldn’t have swallowed a bee had he been wearing a mask! #TeamBee #MaskUp — Doug Ford Is Non-Essential  (@earthlingpoet) August 12, 2022

Oh my goodness Doug Ford just swallowed a bee at a live event right now… #BugFord #onpoli pic.twitter.com/Ddo6idy90t — Mandy Kovacs (@MandyVKovacs) August 12, 2022

#ONpoli This bee gave Doug Ford more of a battle than Steven Del Duca and Andrea Horwath. pic.twitter.com/vH7zd7y3Sc — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) August 12, 2022

People are even offering their condolences to the bee.

The Bee that died inside Doug Ford is the strongest veteran in the entire world. RIP 🐝🫡 thank you for your service — Doug Ford Bee (@KashmiriChai32) August 12, 2022

What a horrible fate for a bee to end up in Doug Ford’s gut. — Canadian Resistance 🇨🇦 (@CanadensisMax) August 12, 2022

In case you’re wondering why we have a shortage of bees, Doug Ford’s been eating them. — Dean from Winnipeg (@Dean_Winnipeg) August 12, 2022

Shout out to the bee who flew down Doug Ford’s throat, you’re a real one — Dr. Lab Waste, PhD (@Milkjelly5) August 12, 2022