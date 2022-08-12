NewsPoliticsHumour & Weird

Natalia Buia
Aug 12 2022, 8:22 pm
Twitter instantly trolls Doug Ford for swallowing a bee (VIDEO)
@vote4robgill/Twitter

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford swallowed a bee while talking about potentially privatizing health care.

Ford was talking to media in Dundalk, Ontario, a small rural area near Barrie, when a bee flew around his face and eventually went inside his mouth.

“Man, he went right down the hatch,” he said after violently coughing.

Ford continued to make light of the awkward situation. “He’s down here buzzing around right now. He has a lot of real estate,” he laughed.

Ford, acknowledging the rather meme-worthy moment, told reports he knows this will be played over and over again online.

For once, Ford’s right.

Social media was BUZZING.

People are even offering their condolences to the bee.

 

