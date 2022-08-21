CuratedTravelOutdoors

These glamping domes are the ultimate way to experience the BC wilderness

Firvale Wilderness Camp

Ready to take your next glamping trip to the next level?

Firvale Wilderness Camp is the ultimate way to experience the wilds of BC in comfort  – even and especially if you’re no wilderness expert.

For accommodations, they offer adorable A-frame cabins and domes where guests can connect with nature.

The camp’s season runs from May to the end of September each year, so you’ll want to book well in advance for the 2023 season.

You can book all-inclusive packages at the adults-only resort and have a fully guided experience in the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Coola. To get to Bella Coola, you can fly, drive, or take the ferry direct from Port Hardy. It’s about a 10-hour drive from Vancouver.

Their Great Bear Adventure Package is $2,400 per guest and is packed full of unique activities from sailing trips and scenic flights to Icelandic horse riding and a soak in some remote natural hot springs.

Their $2,600 per person Grizzly Adventure Package promises that guests will get their own “National Geographic” wildlife viewing moment with a helicopter tour and two river floats down the Atnarko river to see the grizzlies.

Both packages are for four-day, five-night stays and include all meals and snacks. And the food is hardly an after-thought. The camp is passionate about food and uses fresh local seafood, produce, and meat in their cuisine.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just treating yourself to a unique wilderness experience, put these glamping domes on your must-see in BC list.

