CDC warns Americans against travelling to Canada due to COVID-19

The CDC updated their travel guidance for Americans and they’re advising against travel to Canada due to high rates of COVID-19 in the country.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that if travel can’t be avoided, be sure to be fully vaccinated before travelling.

“Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC’s warning reads.

While COVID-19 cases have seen an alarming rise in Canada, cases have seen the same trend in the US. According to Stat News, the rate of COVID-19 in the US over the last 14 days is 18,843 per 100,000. In Canada, the rate for the same time period is 7,013 per 100,000.

The CDC provides a colour-coded map of all of the COVID-19 travel advisories. For what it’s worth, Canada and the US are both red for Level 4: COVID-19 Very High. Similar to those travelling to Canada, they advise all Americans to be fully vaccinated before travelling domestically.

Canada currently advises Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel, including to the US. The advisory for the US was last updated on January 10. The global travel advisory warning Canadians against non-essential travel was put in place on December 15.