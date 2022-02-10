Comedian Bob Saget died from head trauma, according to family

Comedian Bob Saget — who was found dead last month in an Orlando, Florida hotel room — died from the result of a head trauma.

A statement from his family obtained by multiple US outlets confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family stated on Wednesday in People. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.”

Emergency responders found the Full House star unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on January 9. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the family’s statement continued.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The actor was on a comedy tour and performed what he didn’t know was his final stand-up show near Jacksonville, Florida the night before. He had even posted on Instagram about the “nice audience” and positivity they shared.

“I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight,” the caption reads. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.”

Saget is widely loved for his role as Danny Tanner, a widower and father of three, on Full House. He’s also known for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos in the ’90s.

Last month, Warner Bros. released a compilation of some of their favourite Danny Tanner moments in honour of Saget.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters.