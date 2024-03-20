Bad timing for commuters this afternoon after an emergency forced the closure of a lane on Highway 99 through the George Massey Tunnel while hundreds of motorists are in the midst of their evening commute.

“An issue with the BC Hydro transmission line within the George Massey Tunnel requires an immediate repair to ensure the safety of the travelling public. The curb lane southbound will be closed on Wednesday afternoon while BC Hydro completes its work,” the Ministry of Transportation wrote on it’s website Wednesday afternoon.

“This means only two lanes will be open southbound during the Wednesday afternoon rush-hour commute. Drivers should expect longer delays or consider an alternative route,” it added.

For updates, head to Drive BC’s website.

This is a developing story.