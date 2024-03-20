NewsCrime

Downtown Vancouver street closed after serious assault

Mar 20 2024, 9:17 pm
StillCallsMeSon/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Police Department has part of the downtown core blocked off for an investigation into a serious assault.

VPD shared that Cambie Street is closed between Smithe and Robson “for the investigation of a serious assault. ”

Daily Hive has reached out to police for more information on what happened.

Traffic maps show delays in the area due to the closure of Cambie Street.

maps

Apple Maps

More to come… 

