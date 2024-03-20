Downtown Vancouver street closed after serious assault

The Vancouver Police Department has part of the downtown core blocked off for an investigation into a serious assault.

VPD shared that Cambie Street is closed between Smithe and Robson “for the investigation of a serious assault. ”

Daily Hive has reached out to police for more information on what happened.

Traffic maps show delays in the area due to the closure of Cambie Street.

More to come…