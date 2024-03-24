NewsTransportationUrbanizedCanada

150+ gas station and convenience store sites are on sale in Canada

Mar 24 2024, 7:51 pm
A Chevron in BC. (@CyndiGerlach/Twitter)

An Alberta-based company has started the process of selling 157 convenience store and gas station assets across Canada.

According to Parkland Corp., it retained a pair of real estate firms to begin the marketing process to sell the sites, which include brands like Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer, and FasGas, across six provinces. In some scenarios, Parkland said that buyers could have the opportunity to operate under the popular convenience store banner, On the Run.


Parkland said a bulk of the stations are in Quebec and Ontario. There are also stores for sale in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

“The decision to divest these locations is part of our ongoing network planning and optimization process. As we continue to grow, we have identified sites that no longer fit our long-term strategic objectives in their current format,” Parkland said.

“While high quality, these locations would be better suited under someone else’s ownership, however, we will include long-term fuel supply agreements with each of them along with the opportunity to have an on-site ON the RUN convenience store.”

