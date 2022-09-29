Buckle up: Gas prices will continue to smash records in Metro Vancouver

Gas prices have steadily risen over the last few weeks across Metro Vancouver and much of the West Coast, but now the records have been smashed.

According to reports from stations across the region as well as GasWizard.ca, the price at the pump has reached as high as $2.399 in parts of the city and province.

If you think that sounds expensive, prices are expected to reach $2.419 tomorrow and could increase over the coming weeks.

When prices began to rise earlier this month, Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Daily Hive that there were a few reasons for it.

Supply on the US west coast was one reason, and low refinery output was another.

“Low refinery output has strained gasoline availability,” McTeague said.

“Add in the turnaround (maintenance) of the nearby Phillips 66 Ferndale refinery, and you get a better picture as to why pump prices have risen and may rise even further.”

There’s another reason why prices are so high, specifically in Metro Vancouver.

Taxes.

A graphic floating around social media paints a pretty interesting picture of how much British Columbians are taxed on top of the price at the pump.

Metro Vancouver is crawling with Federal Liberals and provincial NDP. Trudeau and Horgan both ran on increasing the carbon tax. So the electorate is getting exactly what they voted for. You can’t teach smart. Then there’s this.

👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/vpT1BRdsSQ — Duke (@Cheetah1020) September 29, 2022

According to the graphic, based on a $2 per litre price, Metro Vancouver drivers are being taxed over 73 cents per litre.

Without these taxes, the price would be well under $2 per litre.

Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy and expensive few weeks.