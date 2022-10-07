Metro Vancouver gas prices could break all-time records this Thanksgiving weekend

Metro Vancouver might be setting a gas price record over the Thanksgiving long weekend as one expert predicts the cost might rise eight cents in the next few days.

Within the past two weeks, the region shattered an all-time North American record for gas prices twice and it is now approaching a sombre third record-breaker.

Paul Pasco, the principal consultant with Kalibrate, tells Daily Hive Urbanized he expects drivers will see another $0.08 jump over the weekend.

As of Friday afternoon, folks are filling up between $2.359 and $2.419 per litre of regular gas. If Pasco’s prediction turns out to manifest, the region can expect to shatter the record and reach as high as $2.499.

“I am not seeing it yet in the wholesale but it is possible based on what I am seeing in the markets,” Pasco added.

However, according to the Gas Wizard, it expects the cost of fuel to decrease to $2.399 on Saturday.

Previously, Pasco told Daily Hive Urbanized he expected prices to dip, but he says that the best people in the region will see are prices flatten for a few weeks before they start to rise again in the coming months.

“There is a chance that as gasoline gets too expensive and discretionary travel begins to get eliminated from the market that we will see prices hold,” he added. “But I do not think we will see them fall as this will bring the discretionary travel back immediately.”

This weekend is the first long weekend since the federal government dropped all COVID-19 measures at borders, including the mandatory use of ArriveCAN.

This will make travelling across the border for gas much easier for everyone.

Near the Pacific Highway port of entry, fuel at the Blaine Chevron costs about US$5.20/gallon meanwhile it is US$5.40/gallon across the street at Shell.