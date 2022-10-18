Lucky seven: Metro Vancouver gas prices to see another drop this week

It has been a bit of a rollercoaster for gas prices across Metro Vancouver over the past few weeks, and tomorrow the rollercoaster continues, in a good way.

Gas prices are expected to fall by another seven cents across Metro Vancouver on Wednesday, a whopping 55-cent drop compared to prices 11 days ago, which were inflated due to refinery and supply issues.

Tomorrow, Gas Wizard expects the price at the pump to hit $1.859, a seven-cent drop compared to today’s $1.929, and again, a 55-cent drop compared to a record $2.409, which was reached on October 8.

The trends in Metro Vancouver prices over the past six months have been all over the place.

Last week’s drop reveals the sharpest decline in gas prices all year, but year-over-year gas prices are still far more expensive.

There was a period last fall when prices in Metro Vancouver had fallen below $1.608.

Based purely on GasBuddy’s 12-month trend, gas prices typically fall around autumn and drop slightly more during the holidays before they gradually increase in the new year and into the warmer months.