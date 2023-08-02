NewsTransportationUrbanized

Gas prices set to hike in Vancouver ahead of the long weekend

Beth Rochester
Aug 2 2023, 6:53 pm
sockagphoto/Shutterstock

Plans for the BC Day long weekend may be dampened this year with talk that gas prices are on the rise again.

According to Gas Wizard’s price predictions, the cost of gas in Vancouver is expected to jump four cents in just a single day this Thursday.

Gas prices are predicted to hit $2.069 per litre on August 3. This is the highest gas has been in a month, with Gas Buddy reporting that gas cost around $1.922 or lower for most of July.

gas buddy vancouver prices

GasBuddy.com

Vancouver’s gas prices are notorious for being excessively high. According to Kalibrate’s Canadian Pump Price Survey, Vancouver is the only area in Canada where the average price for regular gas exceeds $2.000 per litre.

This is staggering compared to the rest of BC, where gas costs around $1.880 per litre, according to GasBuddy. Vancouver’s price difference is mostly blamed on higher taxes.

Vancouver prices hit even harder when compared to the national average of around $1.666 per litre. That’s a 40 cents difference. Ouch.

gas prices compared van bc

GasBuddy.com

Vancouverites are understandably frustrated with the already high prices and are fed up with the continually rising costs.

Some users on Twitter are saying they would rather stay inside than face the city’s gas prices.

Others are noting how the gas price increases are signalling the long weekend ahead.

If you plan on travelling for the upcoming long weekend, gear up to spend some extra cash on gas.

Let’s hope these prices are just temporary.

