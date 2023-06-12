Pain in the gas: Price at the pump jumps to $2 per litre in Vancouver, again

With the official start of summer just a few weeks away, chances are many motorists are thinking twice about their camping, road trips, and getaway plans due to the surge in gas prices in Metro Vancouver.

Over the weekend, many gas stations listed the price for regular at $2 a litre, and other stations showed prices even slightly above that, marking a sombre return to prices not seen in months in the country’s priciest gas-up region.

Gas is 204.9 in Vancouver. Just in case anyone wonders how we can afford to get to work… and why we can’t afford to eat. — Jane Canada (@threelittlenuts) June 11, 2023

As many look to cross the border to fuel up stateside and save a few bucks, gas analysts say, unfortunately, the situation isn’t all that much better in Washington.

Gas prices these days are more like goal weights #Vancouver — Kamal (@abobond2a) June 11, 2023

“After falling last week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has rebounded, rising 5.6 cents from a week ago to $3.57 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country,” the gas analyst website reads.

However, for those diesel drivers, it still might be worth the drive to Blaine.

“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said about the US situation.

“The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

While Metro Vancouver drivers see the highest prices in the country due to several factors, including taxes, those in Abbotsford may notice longer lineups Monday as many look to save a few cents by taking advantage of that city’s slightly lower tax rates.

Prices for regular on Monday in Abbotsford were as low as $1.88/litre, according to Gasbuddy.com.

To compare, prices in Calgary gas stations average about $1.40/litre.