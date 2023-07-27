Vancouver gas prices could jump to their highest point in nearly a month

Compared to last year, gas prices in Vancouver have been relatively tame, but there’s a predicted jump on the horizon, which hopefully isn’t the beginning of a trend.

According to Gas Price Wizard’s predictions for Friday, prices could jump three cents in Vancouver, up to $2.029 per litre.

While that might not seem like the most significant jump, Gas Buddy says it’s the highest prices have hit since late June.

In July, gas prices dipped to lows we hadn’t seen since the beginning of June, hovering around $1.900 per litre in parts of Metro Vancouver. Prices were even lower in May when they were hovering just above $1.780 per litre.

Earlier this year, we spoke to Kalibrate about price trends we could see in 2023. Thankfully, so far, the predictions haven’t panned out.

Kalibrate’s Paul Pasco pointed to numerous reasons records could be broken this year.

“We are expecting to see increased refinery outages for scheduled maintenance, rising prices for crude, and a continued increase in demand with record low inventories all driving prices higher,” said Pasco.

So far, none of those factors have become a significant reality. But there’s still plenty of time left in the year. For now, prepare to shell out an extra three cents.