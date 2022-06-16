Time to fill up: Vancouver gas prices forecast to drop tomorrow

Friday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in Metro Vancouver because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in Metro Vancouver will drop by approximately five cents per litre to $2.259 on June 17.

Prices already dropped by a cent on June 16, meaning waiting until tomorrow to fill up could save you approximately six cents per litre.

Gas prices in Vancouver have broken Canada-wide records this spring after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices across North America. Many countries enacted sanctions against Russia, such as halting the purchase of its petroleum products.

As a result, there’s more demand for US oil and gas products — where Canada usually purchases from.

The relief coming Friday will likely only be temporary. Analysts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t likely to resolve anytime soon, and gas price records will continue to be broken through the summer.

The BC government is sending out $110 insurance rebates to all drivers in the province to provide relief against high gas prices, and everyone should receive their cheque by the end of July.