Whew: Gas prices predicted to drop big in Vancouver this week

You'll need to win that million-dollar prize to afford a full tank. (Rosalie Che/Shutterstock)

In some good news for Vancouver drivers, after spikes at the pump in recent weeks, gas prices are expected to see a big drop.

According to Gas Wizard, after hovering as high as $2.099 per litre recently, prices could fall as low as $1.979 tomorrow and fall even further on Thursday, dropping as low as $1.949.

Last year, issues around supply helped gas prices reach record highs in Vancouver and other major Canadian cities.

In Vancouver, drivers pay more than in other parts of the country due to additional taxes.

While $2.099 ain’t cheap, they went up over $2.396 per litre in some parts of Metro Vancouver last year.

Gas prices are considerably lower than last June, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see potentially record-breaking prices this year.

Earlier this year, Paul Pasco from Kalibrate told Daily Hive that we could see gas prices soar past 2022 records.

Numerous factors will contribute to this potentially record-breaking year at the pump, including supply and issues at refineries.

“We are expecting to see increased refinery outages for scheduled maintenance, rising prices for crude and a continued increase in demand with record low inventories all driving prices higher,” said Pasco.

In the meantime, if you need to fill up on gas in Vancouver, it might be a good idea to wait till the Thursday drop, barring any further declines into the weekend.

See more at Gas Wizard.