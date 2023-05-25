Gas prices near dreaded $2 a litre in Vancouver

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland just spiked overnight, and it’s going to do so again tonight.

Gas Wizard said gas prices jumped from $1.89 to $1.92 a litre for regular fuel Thursday.

Unfortunately, if you need to fill up, you might as well do it today because Friday, the price will rise another four cents to $1.96, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

Will we hit $2 a litre over the weekend?

McTeague said it won’t be clear if the region will hit $2 a litre on Saturday until the US debt ceiling impasse is resolved.

“If the US chooses the path of default, prices could easily drop 15 cents a litre and cause significant chaos in all markets for all commodities,” he explained.

However, if this is averted, he said, “Look for prices to climb 15 cents to the $2.10 to $2.15 range in the next fortnight.”

There are areas in the Lower Mainland (like the Vancouver Shaughnessy) that are already pricing gas at $1.96 a litre.

There are also stations pricing fuel for as low as $1.83, according to Gas Buddy.