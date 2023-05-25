Major downtown Vancouver street closed after report of hazard

A major downtown Vancouver street is closed after a report of a hazard.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted that Smithe Street is temporarily closed for traffic between Seymour and Granville streets until further notice.

Daily Hive reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information, and according to the VPD, the potential hazard that has caused the closure of the downtown street is a report of a gas leak.

“It will be closed for some time,” VPD added.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told Daily Hive that it had two fire apparatus’ on scene outside the Orpheum Theatre for a gas leak from a main line.

Buildings in the area were evacuated, and Fortis was called. Fortis has shut down the line and fire crews have cleared, with no injuries reported.

In the meantime, you must find an alternate route if you travel down Smithe Street downtown.