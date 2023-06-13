FoodBoozeCuratedCelebrities

"Love one another": Garth Brooks supports Bud Light amid Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 13 2023, 5:58 pm
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK | monticello/Shutterstock

Country superstar Garth Brooks says he won’t axe Bud Light from the menu at his upcoming bar in Nashville, telling people to “love one another.”

Brooks says he will sell the beer brand at his new bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, which is opening soon on Lower Broadway in the country music capital of the world.

He made the remarks during an interview with Billboard, mentioning that the bar will serve every brand of beer.

“We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another,” Brooks said.

“If you’re an a*shole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway,” he added.

Many of his fans took to social media to express their thoughts on his comments and approval of Bud Light.

Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company that makes Bud Light, has been embroiled in controversy recently following its partnership with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who is a transgender woman.

Some people called for a boycott of the brand, and some musicians have been vocal in their rejection of the beer brand over the partnership, including Kid Rock, who posted a video on his Twitter shooting packs of Bud Light with an AR-15.

