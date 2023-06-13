"Love one another": Garth Brooks supports Bud Light amid Dylan Mulvaney controversy

Country superstar Garth Brooks says he won’t axe Bud Light from the menu at his upcoming bar in Nashville, telling people to “love one another.”

Brooks says he will sell the beer brand at his new bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, which is opening soon on Lower Broadway in the country music capital of the world.

He made the remarks during an interview with Billboard, mentioning that the bar will serve every brand of beer.

“We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another,” Brooks said.

“If you’re an a*shole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway,” he added.

Many of his fans took to social media to express their thoughts on his comments and approval of Bud Light.

Faux Garth fans all up in arms because they just realized that some of his lyrics may have been in allyship with the LGBTQA+ community. — The Artful Roger. Diamond of many Facets. (@Rojodi) June 13, 2023

That’s how a person of class and character handles that situation. — Michael West (@NMKSNJ) June 13, 2023

It’s the simplicity that I respect. 👏 — 캐나다+한국### (@HickeyDevon) June 11, 2023

Good for @garthbrooks – love your music and your principles. — Barbara (@RockingMotown) June 13, 2023

Okie here. We love Garth. Always on the correct side. — Old Pipeliner (@old_pipeliner) June 13, 2023

Anheuser-Busch, the brewing company that makes Bud Light, has been embroiled in controversy recently following its partnership with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, who is a transgender woman.

Some people called for a boycott of the brand, and some musicians have been vocal in their rejection of the beer brand over the partnership, including Kid Rock, who posted a video on his Twitter shooting packs of Bud Light with an AR-15.