Legendary BC police dog hangs up his harness for the last time

Garner, a legendary Police Service Dog who served the BC RCMP for nearly six years, is hanging his harness up one last time.

The canine cop and his handler, Constable Chris Cottrill, a Delta Police officer, shared a memorable career together.

The BC RCMP is sharing some of Garner’s most memorable moments and accolades during his service.

Garner received his training in Innisfail, Alberta. A statement from the RCMP says that he was known for his “thunderous bark” and handsome face.

“Garner’s drive and desire to work was unmatched. Out of the countless calls for service they attended together, their partnership resulted in 246 successful apprehensions,” said the BC RCMP in a statement.

The RCMP pointed to an incident that involved tracking and locating three homicide suspects in two separate events that were happening in real time.

RCMP also revealed Garner’s largest single bust, which involved a stash of narcotics worth $2 million being smuggled across the border into Canada.

“It was a bust that Garner was especially proud of as you can see by the photo of him smiling and posing with the stash of illegal contraband.”

On top of serving the Lower Mainland, Garner also worked alongside Constable Cottrill with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team. There, he and Cottrill responded to high-risk calls in the cities they worked, and special call-outs across BC.

“Garner was beyond fearless in protecting his handler and anyone else in danger, and courageously saved his handler’s life on several occasions.”

The BC RCMP states that Garner’s presence and energy will be missed greatly by his colleagues and team.

“His retirement will no doubt be filled with a lot of well-deserved rest and his favourite pastimes of two-ball (playing fetch with two balls — by the time he brings the ball to his handler’s feet, another ball is already airborne) and swimming.”

Garner will spend his post-retirement days with his handler’s family.