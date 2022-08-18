Toronto Blue Jays prospect Gabriel Moreno might just be superhuman.

Or at the very least, he’s capable of doing things we’ve never seen before.

During yesterday’s game between the Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Moreno hit the baseball so hard that, well, it got stuck IN the outfield wall, ripping right through the cover of the left-field wall.

Excuse us… WHAT!?!?! Gabriel Moreno hit this ball so hard it stuck IN the wall! 🤯🤯🤯 @BlueJays | #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/myIz7bNTmu — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) August 18, 2022

“It’s right in the wall!” an excited announcer exclaimed.

“That ball was CRUSHED!” his partner added.

The play was originally called a home run, before the umpires realized Moreno had actually just jammed the ball right the heck in the wall.

Buffalo could’ve used some excitement on the day, with the Bisons losing 15-3 in the ninth inning at the time of the incident. They ended up losing 15-4.

The independent scouting organization Baseball America released its top-100 prospects last month, with Gabriel Moreno topping the list. Toronto signed Moreno out of Venezuela as an international in August 2016, at age 16, at a cost of just $25,000.

At the MLB level this year, Moreno is batting .276 with 16 hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored in 18 games for the Blue Jays. With the AAA-level Bisons, he’s hitting .301 with 59 hits, 26 runs scored, 29 RBIs, and two home runs in 56 games.