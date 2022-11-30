Gabriel LaBelle says Seth Rogen's impact on Vancouver teens is "religious" (VIDEO)

Gabriel LaBelle, a Vancouver-born actor, playing the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans, recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave Seth Rogen a sweet shoutout.

LaBelle appeared on Fallon’s program to discuss his role in The Fablemans and took the opportunity to discuss fellow Vancouverite Rogen and the impact he had not only on himself but Vancouver and, more specifically, Vancouver teens.

LaBelle even brought up Rogen’s stint as the voice of SkyTrain — which the audience applauded — and how he even had an octopus named after him at the Vancouver Aquarium.

“They named it Ceph Rogen, as in cephalopod,” LaBelle said, getting a laugh from Fallon.

During the interview, after listing Rogen’s numerous accomplishments in the city, LaBelle referred to Rogen’s impact on Vancouver teens as “religious.”

He told Fallon about telling his friends he got cast in the upcoming Spielberg film, listing some other cast members like Paul Dano — who recently appeared as the Riddler in The Batman — and Michelle Williams. Still, Labelle said only the mention of “Seth Rogen” elicited a reaction from his Vancouver peers.

“The impact he has on Vancouver teenagers, and me and my friends, it’s like religious,” he said.

He called Rogen a “Vancouver icon.”

LaBelle also said his friends asked him if he had smoked with Rogen, and to their disappointment, his response was, “no, I’m working.”

To watch LaBelle’s full interview with Fallon, click here.