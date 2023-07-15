Future uncertain for one of the Whitecaps' best players

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Julian Gressel has been an invaluable difference maker on and off the pitch since being traded to Vancouver last year. Whether he is whipping in crosses for teammates, helping the Whitecaps win back-to-back Voyageurs Cups, or volunteering to raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital, Gressel’s positive impact has been felt.

The 29-year-old Gressel is playing in his first full season with the Whitecaps, and fans are hoping that it won’t be his last. Gressel will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Talks between Gressel, his agent, and the Whitecaps have remained without a final solution.

“You’ll know when there’s something to know,” Gressel said when asked by Daily Hive about his contract status following Whitecaps training on Friday. “It’s as simple as that.”

If the Whitecaps feel that they will be unable to sign Gressel to a long term contract extension, could the team consider moving Gressel so they don’t lose him for nothing?

The MLS secondary transfer window currently remains open until August 2.

“This is not a scenario that I’m thinking about right now,” Whitecaps CEO and Sporting Director Axel Schuster said on July 6. “I remain optimistic that we get to a better scenario.”

Coach Vanni Sartini has had nothing but praise for Gressel’s performance this season. Appearing on the Sekeres and Price podcast on May 5, Sartini spoke about Gressel’s move to central midfield and how that has benefited both the player and club.

“I heard a lot of meh Julian Gressel a number 8,” Sartini said. “When in November, oh you want to play Gressel as a number 8 and then he’s playing his best season of his career, so F the haters.”

Before tonight's @WhitecapsFC match, catch up with head coach Vanni Sartini on the team's shutout streak, Yohei Takaoka, Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel & more! #VWFC @CampbellPound | https://t.co/cy2hdm0I6R pic.twitter.com/ysw8IkwJox — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) May 7, 2023

It’s been a busy year for Gressel who has had a lot of responsibilities on his plate. Gressel and his wife Casey, welcomed a baby girl named Ellie in June.

Gressel was also called up by US Soccer to compete at the 2023 Gold Cup.

In the last two weeks, Gressel has spent just two days with Ellie.

Welcome to the world, Ellie!

Our hearts are so full of joy and happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hcvW1klmfW — Julian Gressel (@JulianGressel) June 26, 2023

After the Americans were eliminated from the Gold Cup on Wednesday night, Gressel caught a flight back to Vancouver. He spent Thursday with his family and returned to train with the Whitecaps today.

Gressel will be available for selection when the Caps conclude a three-game MLS home stand vs the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Attendance for Whitecaps MLS home games this season hasn’t been what the organization, players, and fans would like to see.

Vancouver vs Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders drew a crowd of 16,399 on Saturday July 8. Wednesday night versus Austin FC had a crowd of 14,995 at BC Place.

Gressel wants to see more Whitecaps fans at BC Place, but he also understands why it’s been a challenge to draw bigger crowds..

“I think we wish we could get more people in the stands and have more of a continuous crowd,” Gressel said. “I also understand that kickoff times and especially midweek games are difficult. All we can really control is being as good as we can possibly be. I hope that as the games get tighter and more important towards the end of the year, we can have a really really big crowd. They can make the difference at the end of the day.”

In 17 MLS appearances this season, Gressel has three goals and five assists. Prior to leaving for the Gold Cup, Gressel led Vancouver in assists.

Gressel scored his first career MLS brace in a 6-2 win over Houston on May 31. Gressel’s 82% passing percentage puts him on pace to set a career high in that category.

Vancouver currently sits in ninth spot in the MLS Western Conference with a 7-7-7 record, putting them one point above the playoff line.