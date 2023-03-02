Canucks fans sound off after controversial trade with Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks finally have a legit top-four, right-shot defenceman.

And the fans hate it.

On Wednesday, the Canucks acquired Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings, adding a 25-year-old, smooth-skating and puck-moving defenceman to their roster. Yet, the price, giving up the first-round draft pick acquired from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat, as well as their own second-rounder, has the fanbase heated.

While there are some fans that supported the move, many more aren’t happy with management’s decision.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING — Jyrki21 (@Jyrki21) March 1, 2023

Canucks should get it over with and trade next years first too. — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) March 1, 2023

Patrik Allvin: "This team needs a major retool!" Canucks Twitter: "They're finally rebuilding!" <Allvin makes retooling moves> Canucks Twitter, while exploding in tears: "BUT WHAT ABOUT THE REBUILD!" — notpheenster 🇺🇦 (@notpheenster) March 2, 2023

Watching how quickly teams like Nashville, St. Louis and Detroit pivoted to a rebuild and accumulated multiple 1st round picks while the #canucks Canuck their way through the mushy middle @burlivespipe — Alfie Lau (@AlfieLau) March 2, 2023

Hronek, who comes to the Canucks as one of the better right-handed defencemen in the league, has posted nine goals and 38 points in 60 games for Detroit this season. There aren’t doubts that he is a good player — the doubts are that he’ll never be great as a potential first-round pick could have been.

As an Islander fan, I’m unsure why you got rid of that NYI pick for a player of this caliber. Seems to me the pick would have been more valuable given the state of the team. Looks like you’re trying to retool rather than rebuild. — Kevin (@Kevin_Corey) March 1, 2023

when the tankathon draft lottery simulator changes the ownership of the 2023 Islanders 1st rounder from the #Canucks to DET pic.twitter.com/cwUxObgGgz — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) March 2, 2023

In one swift trade, the Canucks went from having three picks in the top 40 of this year’s draft to just a single selection in the top 70. For a team with a barren prospects cupboard, that’s far from ideal.

In the span of 24 hours I went from super excited and hopeful for our future to feeling like I have the last 11 seasons as a #Canucks fan. We're never gonna get out of this cycle with our current ownership at the helm — Sasha Goundar (@SashaGoundar) March 1, 2023

So the #Canucks really went to all that trouble to protect Luke Schenn from being injured just for a 3rd round pick. Lol. Kind of embarrassing, IMO. — Budd Jacket (@BuddJacket) February 28, 2023

Ah yes, I see the Canucks did another bad and silly and poorly thought out thing. I guess the trio of solid trades was an unsustainable amount of competence. — Patrick Meehan (@Patmeister) March 1, 2023

Just when you thought they had a vision… — glennyandthejets (@cupbeforedeath) March 2, 2023

It’s been a busy trade deadline week for the Canucks. General manager Patrik Allvin has made four deals since Saturday, also bringing in Vitali Kravtsov, Josh Bloom, and a 2023 third-round pick while shipping out Will Lockwood, Riley Stillman and Luke Schenn.

With Thatcher Demko back in net after recovering from a lengthy injury and Hronek soon to make his debut, the Canucks are a stronger team than they have been since Jan. 30 when they traded Horvat. So just as fans hoped for a “tanking” end to the season, the team might just play themselves out of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

The Canucks may not be done with trades either. The NHL trade deadline is noon PT on Friday.