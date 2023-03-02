SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans sound off after controversial trade with Red Wings

Ben Steiner
Ben Steiner
|
Mar 2 2023, 6:41 pm
Canucks fans sound off after controversial trade with Red Wings
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks finally have a legit top-four, right-shot defenceman.

And the fans hate it.

On Wednesday, the Canucks acquired Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings, adding a 25-year-old, smooth-skating and puck-moving defenceman to their roster. Yet, the price, giving up the first-round draft pick acquired from the New York Islanders for Bo Horvat, as well as their own second-rounder, has the fanbase heated.

While there are some fans that supported the move, many more aren’t happy with management’s decision.

 

Hronek, who comes to the Canucks as one of the better right-handed defencemen in the league, has posted nine goals and 38 points in 60 games for Detroit this season. There aren’t doubts that he is a good player — the doubts are that he’ll never be great as a potential first-round pick could have been.

In one swift trade, the Canucks went from having three picks in the top 40 of this year’s draft to just a single selection in the top 70. For a team with a barren prospects cupboard, that’s far from ideal.

It’s been a busy trade deadline week for the Canucks. General manager Patrik Allvin has made four deals since Saturday, also bringing in Vitali Kravtsov, Josh Bloom, and a 2023 third-round pick while shipping out Will Lockwood, Riley Stillman and Luke Schenn.

With Thatcher Demko back in net after recovering from a lengthy injury and Hronek soon to make his debut, the Canucks are a stronger team than they have been since Jan. 30 when they traded Horvat. So just as fans hoped for a “tanking” end to the season, the team might just play themselves out of the Connor Bedard sweepstakes.

The Canucks may not be done with trades either. The NHL trade deadline is noon PT on Friday.

Ben SteinerBen Steiner
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.