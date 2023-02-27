7 fun facts about new Canucks winger Vitali Kravtsov

The Vancouver Canucks have a new player in the organization.

Over the weekend, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin acquired 23-year-old Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers for William Lockwood and a seventh-round pick.

Kravtsov was originally selected ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Based on his size, power, and offensive ability, the Rangers likely expected him to be an impact forward, but that hasn’t been the case.

Kravtsov should get a legitimate opportunity to hit on his potential with the Canucks. In the meantime, here are seven fun facts about the young Russian winger, who makes his Canucks debut tonight in Dallas wearing No. 91.

1. Born in Asia

Kravtsov was born in Vladivostok, which is a long, long way away from the most populated cities in Russia, such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. It’s actually in Asia, only about a four-hour drive to the North Korean border, and approximately two and a half hours to China.

Vladivostokv is considered the unofficial capital of Russia’s Far East. It’s actually the last stop on the Trans-Siberian Railway, which connects Russia.

2. Broke KHL’s rookie points record

There’s always one prospect who absolutely rockets up draft boards in the latter stages of the season.

Back in 2018, that prospect was Kravtsov.

Although he didn’t set the league on fire during the 2017-18 KHL regular season, Kravtsov slowly began to gain more notoriety with his play.

Once the KHL playoffs started, Kravtsov took his game to another level.

He finished the playoffs with 11 points in 16 games, which set a league record.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Valeri Nichushkin previously tied for the record, with each player posting nine playoff points as KHL rookies.

3. Said he didn’t deserve KHL’s rookie of the year award

After his stellar playoff performance, Kravtsov was named KHL rookie of the year.

But, he didn’t think he deserved it.

“Yes, it’s great and very prestigious, but I think that mostly I didn’t deserve the award,” Kravtsov said in this interview on the KHL’s website.

“I played well in the playoffs, but Eeli Tolvanen played great for the whole season. I was the chosen one, but if someone rethinks it, I can return the prize.

“I can even ask Eeli when we’ll meet if he wants the trophy. If he says so, I will give it to him.”

4. Rangers executive once compared Kravtsov to J.T. Miller

While some people in Vancouver may have soured on J.T. Miller, the Canucks would be in a good spot if they could rehabilitate Kravtsov’s game to the point where this comparison seems realistic.

After he was drafted in 2018, Rangers’ director of player personnel Gordie Clark dropped this quote when asked if Kravtsov was a compliment to other high-profile, young centres in the organization.

“He’s a little bit…like, with J.T. Miller, I would say, he plays like a centre in his game. Like, we don’t think he’s a goal scorer, he scores goals, but he makes more plays.”

“You can’t play an 18-year-old in the KHL in the centre spot, at all, but he had been a centre growing up.”

5. Rough relationship with Rangers ends in trade request

Although the Rangers made Kravtsov their first draft pick following their famous rebuilding letter to fans, the relationship never got off on the right foot.

In fact, it’s been a downright mess ever since he reported to Rangers training camp in 2019.

Kravtsov was sent to the minors that year, but flexed an out clause in his contract to return to the KHL after just one month in the AHL.

After bouncing between the NHL, AHL, and KHL for a couple of years, things came to a head in 2021.

During that summer, the Rangers traded Russian winger Pavel Buchnevich. The trade was reportedly hard on Kravtsov, as Buchnevich was the primary player who helped the younger get acclimated to North America.

Then, after failing to make the team once again prior to the 2021-22 season, Kravtsov requested a trade.

6. Chris Drury reportedly ripped Kravtsov in front of team

Speaking of relationships that haven’t gone well, there appears to be a contentious one between Rangers GM Chris Drury and Kravtsov.

Back in 2019, when Kravtsov first left the AHL to return to Russia, Drury (who was then GM of the Rangers’ AHL team) told the youngster that he had “quit” on the team.

Then, during the 2020 playoffs, Drury reportedly ripped Kravtsov in front of all his teammates for “not working hard enough.”

Drury was promoted and named general manager of the Rangers in May of 2021, five months before Kravtsov’s trade request.

7. Rangers once wanted much bigger return for Kravtsov

While Kravtsov still has to prove his NHL worth, the Canucks have to be applauded for acquiring him for almost nothing.

Back in 2021, the Rangers’ ask was much higher.

Good interest in Vitali Kravtsov. I’m told he’s willing to play in the AHL with another NHL club and would consider a 1 year agreement around his qualifying offer for next season. However, the NYR are expecting the potential of top 6 talent in return via trade. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 13, 2021

While Dreger reported that New York wanted “potential top-six talent” in return, other reports suggested that a second-round pick was a more likely return.