Fugitive suspect wanted for murder of BC man returns to Canada

The female suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt has returned to Canada, according to police.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police said that 25-year-old Yun (Lucy) Lu Li had a scheduled court appearance on July 13.

Lu Li was arrested in Hungary last month.

According to investigators, on February 28, 2021, just after 7:15 pm, the Hamilton Police Service responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Arvin Avenue in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

Tyler Pratt, of BC, was found dead at the scene, and a 26-year-old female was also located suffering from serious injuries. Police say the female has since been released from the hospital and continues her recovery.

Investigators then identified 28-year-old Oliver Karafa and Lu Li as the suspects responsible for the murder and attempted murder.

Karafa and Li allegedly fled to Eastern Europe within 24 hours of the incident.

Police say investigators in Hamilton and abroad worked together over the past three months resulting in the arrest of Karafa and Li in Budapest, Hungary, in June.

While Lu Li is back in Canada, Karafa continues to fight the extradition process.

At least one newspaper headline has dubbed the pair the “millennial Bonnie and Clyde” over their trans-Atlantic journey allegedly fleeing arrest.

Police have not released details of the circumstances surrounding the February shooting.

A man with the same name as Karafa was sentenced to five years in prison for drunk driving back in 2014 in a brutal crash on Mount Pleasant in Toronto that left his passenger dead.

With files from Megan Devlin